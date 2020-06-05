Barry G. Brinker, 77, of Charleroi, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Mon-Valley Hospital. Born in 1942 in Greensburg, he was a 1961 graduate of Jeannette High School. He proudly served in the Air Force and retired from Verizon after 34 years of service. Barry was honored to serve as the Noble Grand of the IOOF Lodge 33 and served as a trustee and chaplain of the American Legion, Post 22. He also was an active member of the Honor Guard, a service he held in high regard and performed with great pride. Married to Patricia (Laskey) in 1997, the couple blended their lives and families, working together, traveling together, cherishing time spent with family and friends and their beloved dogs, Callie and Hannah. In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his son, Chris (Connie) Brinker, of Scottdale; daughter, Melissa Mascara (Andrew Collora), of Santa Rosa, Calif.; daughter, Brittany (Bill) Wagner, of Monongahela; sister, Sandra O'Ferrall, of Berlin, Md.; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Barry was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren, Josh and Hunter Brinker, of Scottdale, and Kaitlin and Will Wagner, of Monongahela. He would never miss the opportunity to sing their praises. He truly was the epitome of a proud Pap. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ada Pearl Brinker; and one brother-in-law, Mickey O'Ferrall. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi. A funeral Mass of Catholic faith will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 624 Washington Ave., Charleroi. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion, Post 22 at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the commonwealth, we are operating at 50 percent capacity during visitation hours. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience, practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to five minutes or less. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Washington County Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty-Four, PA 15330.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.