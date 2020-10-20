1/
Barry C. Burns
1959 - 2020
Barry Craig Burns, 61, of Greensburg, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was born March 4, 1959, the son of Earl F. Burns Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Holland) Burns. Barry is survived by his daughter, Heather L. (Burns) Ciarelli (Matthew Ciarelli); his son, Chad M. Burns (Jennifer L. Burns); and his grandchildren, Gage J. H. Burns and Grayson J. A. Burns; his brothers, Earl F. "Butch" Burns Jr. (Debbie Burns); and Wayne C. Burns (Sandy Haines); his niece, Shelly Danton, and nephews, Shane Burns and Matthew Haines (fiancee, Rebecca); several other nieces and nephews; and his closest friend, Nancy Hood. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Earl F. Burns Sr. and Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Holland) Burns; his grandparents, Frank Burns and Hazel (Bricker) Burns, and Charles Holland and Florance (O'Rourke) Holland, as well as several great-grandparents; his beloved fiancee, Anna M. Steligo; and his best friend, Larry P. Hood. Barry worked diligently throughout his early years for John Hancock in the Hills District, where he acquired many accomplishments in a short time. He was recognized and honored with the "Outstanding Achievement Award", as well as the "Leader in Sales Award" and the "Leader in M. Fund Sales Award", all within the same year. Barry also achieved Regional Membership of the John Hancock Honor Club that same year. Moving forward, Barry entered the medical field and worked passionately as a certified CNA, and later as a home health aide. He was committed to caring for his patients and residents with nobility, pride and great attentiveness, as if they were his own family. He worked very hard and with great diligence for many years in this profession before entering into retirement. In a newfound, happy life, Barry chose to live life on the backroads, off of the highways, living in every moment. He had a genuine heart and enjoyed spending as much time as he possibly could with his family and his grandchildren, serving as best he could as a model of strength and renewed devotion. His pride lay deepest in what he considered to be his two greatest accomplishments in this life: being a Father and being "Papa Joe." Services for Barry were private, honoring his wishes. Donations can be made to the Burns family directly, or to a local charity in Barry's name. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Memories & Condolences
