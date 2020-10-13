1/1
Barry D. Mull
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Douglas Mull, 64, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center. He was born March 16, 1956, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Dennis and Helen Bender Mull. Barry was employed by Allegheny Power Co. for many years and also with S&T Bank in Plum as a data processer. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Jeannette, where he served as the church's organist for more than 20 years. Barry enjoyed cooking and music, but most of all spending time with his children and friends. In addition to his parents, Barry was predeceased by a brother, Richard Mull. He is survived by his children, Erika Mull and Alexander Mull, both of Latrobe; a brother, Jeffrey Mull, of Fenelton, Pa.; nieces Nikki Mull Scott and husband Thomas and Lisa Mull; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; and a soon-to-be great-great-niece. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. Barry's funeral service and interment in Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church (Music Ministry Memorial Fund), 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644; or the Gettysburg Battlefield Trust, www.battlefields.org/visit/battlefields/gettysburg-battlefield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
We send our heartfelt blessings to Barry’s family. He was a sweet kind man. He’ll be missed by so many.
Stanley and Linda Tanyer Haluck
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved