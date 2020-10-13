Barry Douglas Mull, 64, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center. He was born March 16, 1956, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Dennis and Helen Bender Mull. Barry was employed by Allegheny Power Co. for many years and also with S&T Bank in Plum as a data processer. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Jeannette, where he served as the church's organist for more than 20 years. Barry enjoyed cooking and music, but most of all spending time with his children and friends. In addition to his parents, Barry was predeceased by a brother, Richard Mull. He is survived by his children, Erika Mull and Alexander Mull, both of Latrobe; a brother, Jeffrey Mull, of Fenelton, Pa.; nieces Nikki Mull Scott and husband Thomas and Lisa Mull; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; and a soon-to-be great-great-niece. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. Barry's funeral service and interment in Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church (Music Ministry Memorial Fund), 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644; or the Gettysburg Battlefield Trust, www.battlefields.org/visit/battlefields/gettysburg-battlefield
