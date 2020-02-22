|
Barry F. Halstead, 67, of Waynesboro, formerly of Greensburg, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg. He was born Sept. 17, 1952, in Greensburg, a son of the late Jeremiah and Margaret F. (Love) Halstead. Barry was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 0010; and the Clowns of America International. He is survived by his daughter, Keri Welch and fiance, Steven Kidwell, of Blue Ridge Summit; two grandchildren, William "Parry" Welch and Jeremiah Welch; his brother, Jerry Halstead and wife, Martha, of Bridgeville; three sisters, Barbara McManigle, Karen Milyak and companion, Ben, and Patti Bires and husband, John, all of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Steven Craft officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg, with full military honors accorded by the Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601, or Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268. www.bachafh.com.