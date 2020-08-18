Barry Hickey, 68, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in UPMC Presby. He was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Vern and Allegra (Ponitz) Hickey. He was also predeceased by his wife, Kathy (Pytlak) Hickey. Barry owned and operated Barry's Auto and Restoration in North Huntingdon for more than 38 years. He was a member of the Jacktown Ride Hunt Club and was a Mopar fanatic. He is survived by his children, Justin Hickey, of Bloomfield, Jessica Hickey, of North Huntingdon, and Ryan (fiancee Hope Haddad) Hickey, of Greensburg; granddaughter, Graceyn; a brother, Ronald (Lydia) Hickey, of Tennessee; and his beloved dog, Diesel. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a memorial service will be held. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
