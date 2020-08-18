1/1
Barry Hickey
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Hickey, 68, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in UPMC Presby. He was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Vern and Allegra (Ponitz) Hickey. He was also predeceased by his wife, Kathy (Pytlak) Hickey. Barry owned and operated Barry's Auto and Restoration in North Huntingdon for more than 38 years. He was a member of the Jacktown Ride Hunt Club and was a Mopar fanatic. He is survived by his children, Justin Hickey, of Bloomfield, Jessica Hickey, of North Huntingdon, and Ryan (fiancee Hope Haddad) Hickey, of Greensburg; granddaughter, Graceyn; a brother, Ronald (Lydia) Hickey, of Tennessee; and his beloved dog, Diesel. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a memorial service will be held. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved