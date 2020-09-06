1/1
Barry J. Bussard
1954 - 2020
Barry J. Bussard, 66, of Arona, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Barry was born June 26, 1954, in Greensburg, son of the late William Walsh and Alice Jean Taylor Walsh. Barry was a graduate of Sewickley Township High School Class of 1973. He then became a manager of Growmark FS in Kittanning. Barry was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Arona for many years. Barry was a loving husband, a devoted father and a doting grandfather to his only grandson, Domenic. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at Spring Creek in Elk County and listening to country music. He was an avid bowler, golfer and softball player, as well as an active member for many years in the Arona Golf League at the Madison Club in Yukon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William J. Walsh and Clarence Bussard Jr.; and one sister-in-law, Mary Beth Walsh. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Bonnie S. Bussard, of Arona; one son, Barry J. Bussard, of Arona; one daughter, Brandi Caruso and husband, Domenic, of West Newton; one special grandson, Domenic Caruso; one brother, Thomas A. Walsh and wife Kathy, of Walkersville, Md.; one sister, Mary Jane Mehalick, of Arona; one sister-in-law, Elsie Bussard, of Germantown, Md.; a very special brother-in-law, Randy Carper; granddog, Duper; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg, with the Rev. Samuel Scheiderer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com., Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/FD. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required to enter the funeral home and social distancing protocol will be followed. There will be a 25-person at one time limit within the funeral home.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
SEP
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
