Barry J. Gregorich
1950 - 2020
Barry J. Gregorich, 70, of Ligonier, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1950, in Johnstown, the son of the late John J. and Janet C. Bowers Gregorich. Barry was a proud Vietnam disabled Army veteran from 1970-1971 (wounded in action). He was in the 101st Airborne, Company A of 501st. He was the senior vice commander of the Robinson VFW #9310 and a member of the Ligonier American Legion Post #267. He had worked at Florence Mining Co., Local 1257 for 19 years and retired from Latrobe Steel. He liked hunting and was a knifemaker. Barry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jill A. Ferri Gregorich; his son, John Gregorich, of Ligonier; two sisters, Paulette Lange (Richard), of Grand Junction, Colo., and Roxanne Naugle (Dave), of Washington, Pa.; several nieces, nephews, and fellow Vietnam brothers and sisters. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. Services will be private and burial will be in Menoher Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ligonier Valley Fire Companies or VFW Post #9310 Robinson, Pa. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
