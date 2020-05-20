Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Master Sgt. Barry Lee Garland, 65, of Cameron, N.C., passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 9, 1955, in Greensburg, son of the late George W. Garland and Marcellene Sager Garland. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Garland. Despite his gruff exterior and stubbornness, he was a loving, giving and caring person who will be missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Loren Koricich Garland; his mother, Marcellene Garland; sons, Brandon and longtime companion, Judy, and Aaron and fiancee, Kacie; daughters, Jamie and husband Christopher, and Desiree and husband Eric; sister, Sharon; and brothers, George and Robert; five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Barry loved the Army and always said those were the best years of his life. He spent most of his years as a Green Beret in intelligence and Special Forces, operating mainly out of Central and South America and was qualified as an Airborne Jump Master and Military Free Fall; he loved to jump. After 20 years of service, he retired and then started his own company, Regional Electric. Afterward, he worked as a lead refrigeration mechanic at Pilgrim's Pride up until his time of death. He was wicked smart and never lost any argument. He was mostly looking forward to restoring his 1969 Dodge Super Bee after retiring. He enjoyed cooking and collecting antiques with his wife. He especially loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren and helping family and friends fix things. The pain and sorrow will be felt in the hearts of his family, friends, and his loving wife. Due to covid-19 restrictions, there will be a committal service at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, N.C., in his honor at a later date. There will be a public visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday May 22, 2020, at ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME in Spring Lake, N.C. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to www.specialforcesassociation.org. In honor of his last wishes, the family is coordinating having his ashes spread over the drop zones on Fort Bragg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.