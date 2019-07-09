Barry Lee MacDonald, 77, of Latrobe, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Oakland. He was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Latrobe, a son of the late Harry C. and Florence M. (Shondelmyer) MacDonald. He was a veteran of the Air Force, having served as an airman at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. Prior to retirement, he worked in antique refinishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fiancee, Linda Jane Guzy; a brother-in-law, Thomas Kosicek; and his three Dobermans, Foxy, Mork and Mindy. He is survived by his siblings, Nancy Lee Kosicek, of Latrobe, Harry C. MacDonald and wife, Sharren, of New Alexandria, Garry Lee MacDonald and wife, Norma, of Harrisburg, and Patricia Lee Giron of Roanoke, Va.; and several nieces and nephews, Lori, Don, Lynn, Sean, Jeremy, Alex, Stephanie, Chris, Noah, Madison, Mac, Danene, Matthew, Becky, Jack, Adam, Mersadiez, Matt, Abby, Taelynn, Benny, Michelle, Bobby, Chris, Cammie and Ryan.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at which time funeral services will be held, at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the . www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 9, 2019