Barry Lee Walters, 73, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away at his home Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1946, in Natrona Heights and was a son of the late Clifford and Virginia (Cook) Walters. Barry was a graduate of Har-Brack High School and Millersville University. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gene. He is survived by his children, Rebecca and Barry Jr.; his grandchildren, Brandon (Holly), Brittany, Jack and Mark; his great-grandson, Braydon, all of Temperance, Mich.; and his brothers, Paul (Holly) Walters, of Lake City, Pa., and Jay (Tammy) Walters, of Natrona Heights. Private family services were held, and burial followed at Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver. Arrangements were entrusted to AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St., Natrona.



