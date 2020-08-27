1/1
Barry R. Jack
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry R. Jack, 79, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. He was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Natrona Heights, to Ralph and Zelma (Stull) Jack. He lived his entire life in the area where he was employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for 33 years. Barry was a four year veteran of the Air Force. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, and a 1958 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Barry enjoyed golf, bowling and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He especially enjoyed his family, children and his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane (Marian) Jack; sons, Troy A. (Donna) Jack, of South Buffalo Township, and Noel B. (Jennifer) Jack, of Manor Township; and his five grandchildren, Donovan, Maddison, Collin, Abigail and Wyatt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Homer Mears, and his sister, Marlene Huss. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, with the Rev. Gregory L. Spencer, officiating. Entombment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Mausoleum, Cecil Township. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved