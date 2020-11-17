CW2 Bartl "Bart" M. Vertacnik, 78, of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from coronary complications. Born June 30,1942, he spent his childhood years as a menace to West Newton and Yukon. In 1960, he graduated from South Huntingdon High and became a career soldier for the Army. His tours of duty included Greenland, Germany and Vietnam, where he earned the Bronze Star for meritorious service. He retired from the 11th ADA Bde at Fort Bliss, Texas, in October 1980. After retiring, he joined Pinkerton security and co-owned a used car dealership. At 18, Bart met and married Cecelia AnnVallee; together they celebrated 59 years of marriage. They lived in El Paso, Texas, moved to Amarillo, Texas, and later to Albuquerque, N.M. Bart is survived by wife, Ann Vertacnik; children, Barty Vertacnik, Mike Vertacnik and Kim, Nancy Lou Gore and Richard, Robin Scott and Jesse; grandchildren, Katy Klause and Mark, Allie Virani and Samir, Mike Vertacnik, Jacob Vertacnik, Randy Gore and Edie; great-grandchildren, Madison and Evelyn Klause and Tommy Virani. He is also survived by brother, Melvin Vertacnik and Bonnie, and sister, JanineVertacnik. He was preceded in death by his father, Bartl J. Vertacnik; mother, Pauline (Kamarchik) Vertacnik; sister, Mary Lou Yannacci; and Zip. Bart was a shirtless, shoeless, toothless old grouch, as well as a protector and tinkerer. He could fix just about anything (not perfect, but it would work) and he had talent when it came to bondo, chicken wire, duct tape, and rusty old cars. He loved the smells of springtime and especially the lilacs from his childhood home. He had an affection for catfish-catching, gardening, home-cooking, and eating. His favorites included anything with cabbage, fresh-baked breads, and apple strudels. His annual persona as Santa Claus made Christmastime special for his family and friends, and for many premature infants at BSA Hospital. Mostly, he had a passion for all games of chance. He was a gambler who spent his life chasing the dream of becoming a millionaire. While he never held that elusive bankroll, for all of us who really knew and loved him, he was the wealthiest man alive and our lives were made richer because of him. In respect of Bart's final wishes, his remains were cremated, and no funeral service held. His family would welcome your kind words of sympathy and they request, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Bart's name to New Mexico Veterans' Memorial, P.O. Box 8389, Albuquerque, NM 87198-8389.



