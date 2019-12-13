|
Beatrice (Comiskey) Bailey, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Bailey was born Dec. 7, 1941, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late James and Grace Burkett Comiskey. Beatrice enjoyed attending concerts and games that her grandchildren participated in. She especially loved her special buddy, her beloved Yorkie, Toby. She is survived by her loving family: her children, Debra (Daniel) Pfeifer, of Mt. Pleasant, Denice (Edward) DiPerna, of Ruffsdale, Donald Bailey, David (Mary) Bailey, and Dennis Bailey, all of Mt. Pleasant; and her four grandchildren, Megan Keeker (Josh), Daniel Pfeifer (Laura), David Bailey (Jessica) and John DiPerna. Bea is also survived by her brother and sisters, Barry (Cathy) Byrwa, of Detroit, Mich., Margaret Comiskey, of Greensburg, and Patricia (George) Vomish, of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl Luciani; her grandparents, Albert and Cora Burkett; and by her dear friend, Joseph Cadero "keep a cool."
Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Bea will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, with her pastor, David Watson, officiating. Private entombment will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a hospice of your choice or the in memory of Beatrice Bailey. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 13, 2019