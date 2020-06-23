Beatrice Kersten
Beatrice Haines (Sisson) Kersten, 75, of Larimer, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Grove, North Huntingdon. She was born April 3, 1945, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Wesley and Beatrice Barr Haines. Beatrice was a member of the Word of Life Church in Greensburg. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an obstetric nurse at various local hospitals. She was a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School, Class of 1962 and Mercy School of Nursing, Class of 1965. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Sisson, and a brother, Edward Mims (Peggy Marshall Mims). She is survived by her beloved husband, William H. Kersten, daughter, Cherie (Sisson) O'Neal and her husband, Robert, daughter-in-law, Roxanne Smith-Sisson, grandchildren, Sarah Griffith (husband Kevin), Michael O'Sullivan (fiancee Paige McCombie), Steven O'Sullivan, Connor McGuire, Colton, Callen, Maelyn and Cooper Sisson, 12 step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren Carter, Grace and Sadie Griffith, brother, James Mims, and also half-siblings, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at a time to be announced Tuesday. Interment will be at Brush Creek Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
