Beatrice L. (Fox) Wise, 91, of Arona, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, with her family at her side, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Oct. 31, 1927, in Arona, daughter of the late Calvin J. and Laura E. (Henry) Fox. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, in Arona. Beatrice dedicated her life to the Lord and was a devoted Sunday school teacher for 40 years, teaching young people the word of God. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She loved reading, writing poetry and planting flowers. She also loved cooking for her family, especially during the holidays, and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband of 54 years, Robert "Sadie" Wise; one granddaughter, Debbie Fraicola; one sister, Doris Fox; and three brothers, Tommy, Jim and Bud Fox. She is survived by two daughters, Lavonne Staney and husband, John, of Arona, and Betty Felbaum and husband, Paul, of Ligonier; one son, Robert Wise and wife, Tina, of Irwin; six grandchildren, Brenda Love, Janell Rhoads, Justin Wise, Amanda Jones, Adam Wise and Kyle Wise; seven great-grandchildren, Nicole Reilly, Brandon Theim, Trevor Love, Bo and Sloan Rhoads and Cooper and Berkely Jones; three great-great-grandchildren, Macy Kester, Brook Theim and Scarlett Reilly; three sisters, Grace Todd, of New Stanton, Sara Burns, of Iowa, and Nancy Lynn, of Arona; one brother, Gerald Fox, of West Middlesex; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. A graveside interment will take place at Middletown Cemetery in Hempfield Township.

