Beatrice P. Solak
1927 - 2020
Beatrice P. Solak, 93, of Norvelt, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland. Born March 19, 1927, in Hecla, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Agnus (Giernacky) Solak. She was a member of St. Florian Church, United, and also a former member of St. Stanislaus Church, Calumet. Bea retired from the former Union Apparel of Norvelt. She loved to play cards, shop when she could, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She is the last member of her immediate family. Bea was preceded in death by sisters, Stella Frederick, Josephine Kellner, Bridget Kitta, Florence Conte, Sophie Solak and Martha Solak; and brothers, Walter, Frank and Robert Solak. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Beatrice's service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, where family and friends will be received, with Rev. John A. Sedlak officiating. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Calumet.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2020.
October 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Bea and getting to know her as a Manor church volunteer. She was always pleasant and independent, I enjoyed my time with her as I assisted her to Mass, but she was adamant about doing for herself the best she could. A lovely devoted lady. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Sue Kellinger
Acquaintance
