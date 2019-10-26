|
Beatrice "Bea" Radjenovich, 75, of Irwin, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Bea was the beloved daughter of the late Bozo and late Ljuba (Bossar) Radjenovich. She is survived by her siblings, George, Rose and Nick Radjenovich and Gloria Marzec. In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in passing by her siblings, Mildred Devich, Eve Joyce, Donald Radjenovich, Roberta Gates, Ken Radjenovich and Pete Bossar. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends who lovingly called her "Aunt Bea." Bea was a member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, where she served on the Outreach Committee, and sang in the church choir.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with Pomen service at 7:30 p.m., in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, Monroeville, with the Very Rev. George Veselinovich officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Bea will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 26, 2019