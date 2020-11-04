Father Bede Joseph Hasso, O.S.B., 91, a monk of Saint Vincent Archabbey, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was born March 26, 1929, in Port Vue, a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Yencho) Hasso. He was one of eight children, the late Helen Brady, Ann Hoffman, Mary Wilson, Elizabeth Miney, William, Andrew and Michael Hasso. He attended Holy Trinity Parochial School, McKeesport, and was a 1947 graduate of McKeesport High School. He received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from Saint Vincent College in 1953, and he attended Saint Vincent Seminary. He also studied during the summers at Columbia Technical College, Pratt University and Beaver College for chemistry. He made simple profession of monastic vows on July 2, 1951, and solemn profession of vows on July 11, 1954. He was ordained a priest at the Archabbey Basilica on May 26, 1957, by the late Bishop Hugh Lamb. His pastoral work included assistant pastor of Saint Vincent Parish, Latrobe (1957-1962); assistant pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Jeannette (1962-1964), while also assisting at St. James Parish, Waynesburg, Ohio (1963); associate pastor pro tem at St. Mary's Church, North Side, Pittsburgh (1975-1976); associate pastor, St. Gregory the Great Parish, Virginia Beach, Va. (1976-1977); associate pastor, pro tem at St. Benedict Parish, Covington, Ky. (1977-1978); pastor of St. Mary's Parish, North Side, Pittsburgh (1978-1982); pastor, Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish, North Side, Pittsburgh (1981-1984); pastor, St. Martin Parish, New Derry (1984-1996). From 1997 to 2009, he served as a weekend assistant at various parishes in the Diocese of Greensburg, including Holy Family, Latrobe; St. John the Evangelist, Latrobe; St. Bruno, South Greensburg; St. Benedict, Marguerite; St. Bede, Bovard, and St. Mary's, Latrobe. Father Bede was a faculty member of the James Barry-Robinson School, Virginia Beach, Va., (1966-1967), where he taught math, science and religion; of Benedictine Military High School, Savannah, Ga. (1967-1975), where he taught math, chemistry, earth science and contemporary problems. He also served as a prefect in the Saint Vincent Preparatory school (1953-1954) and registrar at Saint Vincent College (1964-1966). For years, Father Bede served as Friday night cook for his confreres at the monastic ridge house. The body of Father Bede will be received at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Elizabeth J. Roderick Center at Saint Vincent, followed by viewing through 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. A vigil service will be held in the Archabbey Basilica at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the Archabbey Basilica with Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, O.S.B., presiding. Interment service will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel, at Saint Vincent Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund, Saint Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store