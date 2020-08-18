Belinda Lee Democko, 46, of Glassport, formerly of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in her home. She was born Oct. 30, 1973, in Jeannette, a daughter of Donna L. (Griffin) Spino, of Greensburg, and David M. Bevan III and wife Jeannette, of Bovard. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, John M. Spino. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Lee Democko and companion Brandon Smith, of East Pittsburgh; three sons, John E. Democko Jr. and companion Harlie L. McGihon, of Glassport, Andrew Thomas Democko, of Carrollton, Texas, and Deonte C. Democko, of Glassport; three grandchildren, Donald, Leonna, and Kylie; four brothers, David Bevan IV, Jason Bevan and wife Casey, Conrad Bevan, and James M. Thomas Jr.; two sisters, Brandy D'Amato and husband Dan, and Jennifer Bruner; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. All services and interment are private. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. www.bachafh.com
