Belva M. Jentgens
1946 - 2020-10-16
Belva M. Jentgens, 74, of Palmetto, Fla., passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, holding the hand of her devoted husband. She was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Meadville, Pa., the daughter of the late Clyde and Wealtha (Ross) Leslie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by niece, Lisa Young; and nephew, John Robert Phillips. Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Dennis Jentgens, formerly of Tarentum; her loving dog, Diamond; her sister-in-law, Olivia Phillips, of New Kensington; and a niece, Julie (Nick) Taraborrelli, of Lower Burrell. Belva attended General McLean High School and Edinboro University. During her lifetime, Belva was a very accomplished entrepreneur, loved animals, traveling, art, antiques and dancing. Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Belva's name may be made to your local no-kill animal shelter.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
