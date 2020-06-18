Belvina G. Piotrowski
1927 - 2020
Belvina Grace (Mient) Piotrowski, 93, formerly of McKeesport, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in UPMC East Hospital, Monroeville. She was born March 31, 1927, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Kaminski Mientkiewicz. Grace was a retired employee of Continental Can Co. of West Mifflin. She was a member of St. Mary Czestochowa Catholic Church of McKeesport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lona Lee Piotrowski; a grandson, Lt. Col. Christopher K. Raible, who was killed in action in Afghanistan, in 2012; and siblings, Margaret, Helen, Chester, Joseph, Larry, Laura, and Theodore. Surviving are a daughter, Kim Belvina Raible and her husband, Alvin, of Penn Township; a granddaughter, Lona Raible Bosley, of North Huntingdon; and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew, Jacob, Catherine, Allison, and Brian. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will take place at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Polish Cemetery, White Oak. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
19
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
JUN
19
Interment
St. Mary's Polish Cemetery
