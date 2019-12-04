|
|
Benedict Pilar "Dr. Ben" Mariano Jr., MD., 87, of East Huntingdon Township, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born July 12, 1932, in Manila, Philippines, a son of the late Benedicto Mariano Sr. and Pilar H. del Pilar Mariano. He earned his undergraduate degree and his medical degree from University of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines, and completed his residency in radiology at the Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. He worked for many years as a radiologist for Jeannette Hospital and Monsour Medical Center. He started his career as a physician at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. He continued his career as a doctor and radiologist for several imaging groups, including the Center of Medical Imaging, until his retirement. Dr. Ben belonged to New Stanton Church. He was a member of the Radiological Society of North America. He enjoyed cooking, reading, tinkering with and collecting toys. He was a car enthusiast and a member of Laurel Highlands Model Airplane Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. He is survived by his wife, Gaile Mariano (Kramer); two daughters, Michelle and Renee Mariano; a brother, Romeo Mariano (Baby); sister, Florentina Whaley (Richard); stepchildren, Jennifer Broush, Jules Shenk (Michael) and Adam Bellone (Marizon); his grandchildren, Jacqueline, Michael, Kiefer, Joe, Henry and Madison; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Dr. Ben's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in New Stanton Church, 612 S. Center Ave., New Stanton, with Pastor Steve Bane officiating. Guests for Friday are asked to go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The . For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019