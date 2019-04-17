Benjamin Adam Leshow, 28, of Ligonier, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. He was born Feb. 1, 1991, in Pittsburgh, a son of Samuel M. Leshow, of Ligonier, and Fiona (John M. Grottenthaler) Wittmann Leshow, of Gibsonia. Ben was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Wittmann, and his paternal grandparents, Charles and Rose Lehow. Ben graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 2010, where he had played football. He graduated from West Virginia University, where he received his bachelor of science in agriculture management and rural development. He had just been promoted to the position of superintendent of the golf course for the Rolling Rock Club. He loved all sports and particularly excelled in golf. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Emilie C. Leshow, of Tarentum; two brothers, Samuel M. Leshow Jr. and Ian A. Leshow, both of Ligonier; and his maternal grandmother, Fiona (Steve) Blazczak, of Richland Township.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Ben's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday.

To leave a condolence or tribute for Ben or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary