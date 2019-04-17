Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Paul McCracken Funeral Home
144 EAST MAIN STREET
Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-9866
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Leshow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin A. Leshow


1991 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benjamin A. Leshow Obituary
Benjamin Adam Leshow, 28, of Ligonier, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. He was born Feb. 1, 1991, in Pittsburgh, a son of Samuel M. Leshow, of Ligonier, and Fiona (John M. Grottenthaler) Wittmann Leshow, of Gibsonia. Ben was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Wittmann, and his paternal grandparents, Charles and Rose Lehow. Ben graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 2010, where he had played football. He graduated from West Virginia University, where he received his bachelor of science in agriculture management and rural development. He had just been promoted to the position of superintendent of the golf course for the Rolling Rock Club. He loved all sports and particularly excelled in golf. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Emilie C. Leshow, of Tarentum; two brothers, Samuel M. Leshow Jr. and Ian A. Leshow, both of Ligonier; and his maternal grandmother, Fiona (Steve) Blazczak, of Richland Township.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Ben's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday.
To leave a condolence or tribute for Ben or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now