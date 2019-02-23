Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Maccagnan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin V. Maccagnan


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benjamin V. Maccagnan Obituary
Benjamin V. Maccagnan, 37, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1981, in Jeannette, a son of Victor and Lynda L. (Miller) Maccagnan, of Irwin. He had been employed by BNY Mellon, Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Miller; and his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Louise Maccagnan. In addition to his parents, Ben is survived by his wife, Julianne M. (Rauch) Maccagnan; his maternal grandfather, Robert Miller, of Jeannette; his sister, Kristy Kemerer and husband, John, of Darragh; and two nephews, Elijah and Levi Kemerer.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now