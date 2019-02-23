|
Benjamin V. Maccagnan, 37, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1981, in Jeannette, a son of Victor and Lynda L. (Miller) Maccagnan, of Irwin. He had been employed by BNY Mellon, Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Miller; and his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Louise Maccagnan. In addition to his parents, Ben is survived by his wife, Julianne M. (Rauch) Maccagnan; his maternal grandfather, Robert Miller, of Jeannette; his sister, Kristy Kemerer and husband, John, of Darragh; and two nephews, Elijah and Levi Kemerer.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019