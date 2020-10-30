1/1
Benjamin W. Addy
1942 - 2020
Benjamin W. "Bud" Addy, 78, of West Newton, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was born July 4, 1942, in West Newton, a son of the late Benjamin and Verna Mae (Zimmerman) Addy. Prior to retirement, he was a manager for Sun Carpet and was employed by Sony/American Video and Dick's Sporting Goods. Bud served in the Army during the Vietnam Era. He was an avid bowler and photographer, and was a member of the former Drum and Bugle Corps. Surviving are a sister, Judith Harvey and husband, Charles; nephews, Paul Harvey and Howard Harvey; niece, Rebecca Gulaskey and husband, Ron; great-nephews and -niece, Calvin Harvey, and Cadence and Hunter Gulaskey; and his companion, Jean Casteel. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The number of people permitted in the funeral home at one time may be limited. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
