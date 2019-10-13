|
|
Bennie B. Salvio Jr., 83, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Biago and Edna Irene Gilbert Salvio. He was a 1955 graduate of Greensburg-Salem High School. Prior to retirement in 1977, he worked at PPG Industries in South Greensburg. He was past president of the PPP (Pittsburgh Pen Pals) sweepstakes club and was an excellent cook who made the best meatballs and sauce. Bennie was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. No doubt, he will be watching touchdowns and homers from heaven. Bennie was very lucky and won several sweepstakes, including two cars, trips to Tahiti, Ireland, Hawaii, the Grammys, Disney and many other destinations from coast to coast. He was a grand prize winner on the TV show "Strike It Rich" in 1952. He was a kind soul who always wanted the best for everyone, and will be sorely missed by many from Greensburg to Tahiti. He was a true believer in the Lord and really loved his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Leona Salvio, Betty Zufall, and Ida Rebick; and a brother, Kenneth Salvio. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy A. Budesky Salvio, of Greensburg; two sons, Michael, of Ocean City, Md., and Kevin (Kathy), of Allison Park; beloved granddaughter, Karly Bolon (Ken); and two great-grandsons, Kyle Benjamin and Keegan James, all of Delmar, Md.; three sisters, Frances Cavallo, of Luxor, and Marion Ghrist (Wilber) and Carol Realino, all of Greensburg; three brothers, Gene, of Finleyville, and Frank (Patricia) and Joseph, all of Greensburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at RNC and the staff at Excela Westmoreland Hospital ICU and third floor who took great care of Bennie during the end of his illness.
Per Bennie's wishes, there will be no public viewing or services. Bennie's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2019