Berenice C. (Petruska) Jones, 78, of Export, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Venice, Fla. Born Dec. 11, 1940, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Carl T. Petruska and Margaret M. (McAndrew) Petruska. Berenice was a member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Leland A. Jones, of Export; her sister, Margaret M. Petruska, and daughter, Julia Petruska, both of Pittsburgh; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She worked as an office manager in a true partnership with her husband at Suburban Construction and Supply. Her love of flowers, antiques, and her beloved dogs over the years and her humor, kindness and devotion to friends was felt by all who were fortunate to be in her presence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Poke Run Presbyterian Church, 1091 Poke Run Church Road, Apollo, PA 15613.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Poke Run Presbyterian Church in Berenice's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary