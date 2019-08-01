|
|
Bernadette (Kromel) Irvin, 73, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at In-Touch Hospice, Somerset. Born Jan. 16, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John Kromel and Pauline (Lattanzio) Kromel. Bernadette was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. She had been employed at Walmart, Latrobe, and was formerly employed as a longtime manager at Sheraton Inn, Greensburg. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Arthur Kromel; two sisters, Mary Ann Burkhardt and Patricia Spino; and her longtime companion, David C. Hauser. Bernadette is survived by one son, Charles A. Irvin and his wife Christy, of Greensburg; one daughter, Charlene M. Visconti and her husband Mark, of Latrobe; one brother, Donald Kromel and his wife Mary Ellen, of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Jean Kromel, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Samantha Irvin and Matthew Irvin; a step-grandson, Jansen Visconti; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Joe LaMantia.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with The Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating. Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019