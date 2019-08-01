Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Irvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette Irvin


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadette Irvin Obituary
Bernadette (Kromel) Irvin, 73, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at In-Touch Hospice, Somerset. Born Jan. 16, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John Kromel and Pauline (Lattanzio) Kromel. Bernadette was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. She had been employed at Walmart, Latrobe, and was formerly employed as a longtime manager at Sheraton Inn, Greensburg. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Arthur Kromel; two sisters, Mary Ann Burkhardt and Patricia Spino; and her longtime companion, David C. Hauser. Bernadette is survived by one son, Charles A. Irvin and his wife Christy, of Greensburg; one daughter, Charlene M. Visconti and her husband Mark, of Latrobe; one brother, Donald Kromel and his wife Mary Ellen, of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Jean Kromel, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Samantha Irvin and Matthew Irvin; a step-grandson, Jansen Visconti; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Joe LaMantia.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with The Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating. Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now