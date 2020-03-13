|
|
Bernadette Marie Yocum (Wolf), 74, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Thomas; loving mother of John Katics Jr. (Rita O'Keeffe), Michelle Katics (Kurt Gingher), Lynn Yocum, Thomas Yocum, Judy Sobolak, William Yocum and Michael Yocum; dearest grandmother of Maeve Katics, Jessica, Tommy, Emy, Courtney, Joey, Kristen, Bailey and Liam; dear great-grandmother of five; cherished sister of George, Margaret Dawson (Dennis), Kathleen Baracz (Richard) and Elizabeth Treiber (James); loving aunt of many; and dear friend of Rae and John Taranowski and Sue and Ray Nemchick. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name to Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. Friends may call for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. Aurora Road (State Route 82), Sagamore Hills, Ohio, and again at 10:15 a.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Interment will be Friday, March 20, at Calvary Cemetery in Pittsburgh.