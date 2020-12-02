1/
Bernadette R. Fondy
1946 - 2020
Bernadette Rosella Fondy, Ph.D., 73, of Greensburg, lived with pancreatic cancer for three years until she passed away peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Pittsburgh. Bernadette was the daughter of the late Bertha B. (Colucci) and Romolo F. Fondy and was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Fondy (Vivian). She is survived by her brother, Thomas Fondy (Sandy), and nieces, Jessica, Susan and Lynn, as well as two grand-nephews. She was an esteemed member of Seton Hill University since 1972. During her tenure at Seton Hill, she served with innovative leadership as a professor of biology, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the School of Natural and Health Sciences. She earned a Ph.D. in plant physiology, an M.S. in biology from the University of Dayton and a B.A. in biology from Seton Hill (College) University. A private funeral and burial will be held at Seton Hill. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC. is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seton Hill University Sr. M. Muriel Flamman Greenhouse, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
