Bernadette Rosella Fondy, Ph.D., 73, of Greensburg, lived with pancreatic cancer for three years until she passed away peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Pittsburgh. Bernadette was the daughter of the late Bertha B. (Colucci) and Romolo F. Fondy and was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Fondy (Vivian). She is survived by her brother, Thomas Fondy (Sandy), and nieces, Jessica, Susan and Lynn, as well as two grand-nephews. She was an esteemed member of Seton Hill University since 1972. During her tenure at Seton Hill, she served with innovative leadership as a professor of biology, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the School of Natural and Health Sciences. She earned a Ph.D. in plant physiology, an M.S. in biology from the University of Dayton and a B.A. in biology from Seton Hill (College) University. A private funeral and burial will be held at Seton Hill. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC. is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seton Hill University Sr. M. Muriel Flamman Greenhouse, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
