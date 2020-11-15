Bernadette W. Bonnet, 93, of White Oak, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh. Born Nov. 23, 1926, in Glassport, she was the daughter of Peter G. Wible and Mary (Hager) Wible. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Victor G. Bonnet. Bernadette retired as a pharmacy technician at McKeesport Hospital and worked a number of years at Manns Drugs in White Oak. She was a member of the Teamsters Local Union No. 205 at McKeesport Hospital. Bernadette's other memberships include the Catholic Daughters of America McKeesport Court No. 221 for 65 years, where she served as Grand Regent and a past officer. She was also an officer in the AARP White Oak Chapter No. 2294, Versailles AARP Chapter No. 2911 and a member of St. Angela Keener Citizens. "Bernie and Vic" loved to travel and visited 49 states during their retirement, many with the White Oak AARP. Bernadette is survived by her daughters, Barbara J. Bonnet, of Alexandria, Va., and Suzan (Timothy C.) Gingery, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Krista Gingrich, of Addison, Texas, Amanda (John) Hostalka, of Glen Arm, Md., and Matthew Durmick and his fiancee, Gabrielle Gibbon, of Arvada, Colo.; and great-granddaughter, Hanna Marie Hostalka. She is also survived by her devoted niece, Mary Jo Bastaky, of Sarasota, Fla.; nephew, Mark Kapsha, of Glassport; niece, Lois Jean Rhodes, of White Oak; and cousin, Jean C. Larson, of New Britain of Conn. Bernadette was preceded in death by her sisters, Genevieve Carter and Mary Salzman; and brother, Peter J. Wible. Bernadette's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh for their dedication and excellent care. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Due to covid-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions are suggested to Salvation Army, 821 Walnut St., McKeesport, PA 15132, or Auberle, 1101 Hartman St., McKeesport, PA 15132. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com
.