|
|
Bernard A. "Red" Ponko Jr., 65, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Red was born Oct. 8, 1954, and was the son of the late Bernard A. Ponko Sr. and Kathryn Albright Ponko. He was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School and a retired cabinetmaker for Kitchen Gallery, Hunker. He was a member of Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, Mt. Pleasant, and held membership at the Kosczuisko, Falcons and Slovak clubs, Mt. Pleasant. Red was a master gardener and throughout his life enjoyed playing and watching sports and constructing various projects, desks, bookcases, cornhole boards and many others for his friends and relatives. He always had a special nickname for everyone he knew, and his favorite saying was "Have an ideal day, and may the dear Lord take a liking to you." Surviving are his wife, Mary Jurkovic Ponko; stepson, William "BJ" Farrell (Melissa), of Connellsville; step-grandchildren, Geno and Rocco Farrell; his brothers and sisters, Virginia "Gin" Puskar (Bob), of Mt. Pleasant, Thomas Ponko (Lynn), of Grove, Okla., and Francis "Buddo" Ponko (Louise), Marianne Bailey (Leonard) and Margaret "Sue" Senko (Ed), all of Mt. Pleasant; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Ponko and daughter Syndney, Amber Pacella (Matt) and their daughter Charlotte, Aleissa McAteer (TJ), Stephen Senko, Austin Bailey and Noah and Joshua Ponko. In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by a nephew, Ryan Senko, a brother, Jerome J. Ponko, and a sister-in-law, Christine Ponko.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with Father Joseph F. Mazurkiewicz officiating. Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit Red's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019