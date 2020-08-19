Bernard "Bernie" Brown, 85, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Greensburg. In addition to his parents, Charles and Martha Brown, Bernie was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Buck. He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Marilyn) Conroy, his siblings, Ruth (Dick) Weiler, Juanita Feigenbaum, Kay Weiss, Jim (Katherine) Brown, Peggy (Pete) Maley, Patricia (Mike) Kummer and Sue (Jerry) Stewart. Born Feb. 23, 1935, in St. Louis, Mo., Bernie was educated at St. Louis University High School, the Munich School of Philosophy and Indiana University. He attended St. Stanislaus Seminary and then was ordained into the Society of Jesus. He taught at Regis College in Denver, Colo., and Santa Clara University. In Washington DC, he was active in the men's group at Holy Trinity Parish, Georgetown. After leaving the Jesuits, he spoke often at the Catholic University and at Holy Trinity Parish. He made an intensive lifelong study of Pere Teilhard de Chardin and spoke of Teilhard's work at many venues and at every opportunity. He worked tirelessly with end-of-life patients at the Washington DC Nursing Home and Hospice. He spoke often to Unitarian Universalist groups in Ligonier and Smithton. He was active in the UPMC Alzheimer Disease Research Project, to which he donated his brain. He also taught briefly at Seton Hill University in Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at Seton Hill University at a later date. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com
.