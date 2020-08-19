1/1
Bernard Brown
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard "Bernie" Brown, 85, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Greensburg. In addition to his parents, Charles and Martha Brown, Bernie was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Buck. He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Marilyn) Conroy, his siblings, Ruth (Dick) Weiler, Juanita Feigenbaum, Kay Weiss, Jim (Katherine) Brown, Peggy (Pete) Maley, Patricia (Mike) Kummer and Sue (Jerry) Stewart. Born Feb. 23, 1935, in St. Louis, Mo., Bernie was educated at St. Louis University High School, the Munich School of Philosophy and Indiana University. He attended St. Stanislaus Seminary and then was ordained into the Society of Jesus. He taught at Regis College in Denver, Colo., and Santa Clara University. In Washington DC, he was active in the men's group at Holy Trinity Parish, Georgetown. After leaving the Jesuits, he spoke often at the Catholic University and at Holy Trinity Parish. He made an intensive lifelong study of Pere Teilhard de Chardin and spoke of Teilhard's work at many venues and at every opportunity. He worked tirelessly with end-of-life patients at the Washington DC Nursing Home and Hospice. He spoke often to Unitarian Universalist groups in Ligonier and Smithton. He was active in the UPMC Alzheimer Disease Research Project, to which he donated his brain. He also taught briefly at Seton Hill University in Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at Seton Hill University at a later date. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved