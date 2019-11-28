|
|
Bernard Butcher, 73, of Export (Washington Township), died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home, with his beloved family by his side. He was born May 19, 1946, in Trafford, the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Wawszkowicz) Butcher. Prior to retiring, Bernard was employed as a materials inspector by PennDOT. He was a Navy veteran. Bernard will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted companion of more than 23 years, Kathleen Ryan; his son, Christopher A. Butcher, of Export; sister, Dolores "Chip" Walker (Terry), of Trafford; stepdaughter, Jennifer Bacon, her husband, Nate, and their son, Levi, of Austin, Texas; and nephew, Charles Walker.
Respecting Bernard's wishes, there will be no visitation. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
For online expressions of sympathy, or to obtain grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2019