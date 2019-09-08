Home

Bernard E. Gibson


1936 - 2019
Bernard E. Gibson Obituary
Bernard E. Gibson, 82, of Rostraver Township, formerly of Delmont, Boswell and Colorado Springs, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 31, 1936, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Archie B. and Helen (Lamb) Gibson. Prior to retiring, Bernard was president of B.E. Gibson Co. Inc. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and he was a longtime member of Gideons International. Bernard will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 61 years, Judith Ann (Ball) Gibson; son, Stephen B. Gibson and his wife, Brenda Clark Gibson, of Canonsburg; daughters, Jennifer G. Reed and her husband, Donald Reed, of Rostraver Township, and Janet G. Yoder and her husband, Retired General Tom Yoder, of Colorado Springs. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Kira Reed, Tyler Reed, Arielle Yoder, Zachary Yoder and Ryan Fall (Stephanie); and great-grandchildren, Ryan Fall Jr. and Noah Fall.
Respecting Bernard's wishes, funeral arrangements and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernard's memory may be made to Gideons International. Please mail to: The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C., 20090-7251. Please write "Bernard Gibson" on check memo line. Donations by phone: 1-866-382-4253. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
