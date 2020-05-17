Bernard Haertjens, 86, of Gibsonia, a resident at St. Barnabas, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. Bernard, or Bernie, as he was known by many, was born April 11, 1934, in Moline, Ill. He is survived by his wife, Joan. He is also survived by his daughter, Laurie Halliday, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and his son, Michael (Morgana), of Palm Bay, Fla. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (2007); and his mother, Ann Eliza, and his father, Frank, both from Hampton, Ill. He graduated from the University of Illinois. He also received his master's degree from the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. He was a veteran of the Air Force. He was retired from Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Babcock & Wilcox Inc. He was past president of the Westmoreland Choral Society, where he sang for many years. A private graveside service for family only will be held at St. Clair Cemetery. Arrangements will be by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME of Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.