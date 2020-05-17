Bernard Haertjens
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Haertjens, 86, of Gibsonia, a resident at St. Barnabas, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. Bernard, or Bernie, as he was known by many, was born April 11, 1934, in Moline, Ill. He is survived by his wife, Joan. He is also survived by his daughter, Laurie Halliday, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and his son, Michael (Morgana), of Palm Bay, Fla. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (2007); and his mother, Ann Eliza, and his father, Frank, both from Hampton, Ill. He graduated from the University of Illinois. He also received his master's degree from the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. He was a veteran of the Air Force. He was retired from Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Babcock & Wilcox Inc. He was past president of the Westmoreland Choral Society, where he sang for many years. A private graveside service for family only will be held at St. Clair Cemetery. Arrangements will be by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME of Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved