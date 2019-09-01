|
|
Bernard J. Harrington, 96, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Amber Hills Care Center, in Ebensburg. He was born in New York City, son of the late Michael and Margaret Harrington. He married Jane E. Daerr, of Greensburg, Aug. 22, 1944, and together they shared 73 years of marriage before her death. He was also preceded by two brothers, Francis Harrington, and Msgr. John M. Harrington, both of New York. Surviving are two daughters, Linda (Ron) Bick, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Beth (Philip) Woo, of Ebensburg; four grandchildren, Amy (Jason) Skelly and Christian, Ryan and Dane Woo, and two great-grandchildren, Sara and Padraig Skelly; and a niece, Sharon Knatz, of Greensburg. Bernie graduated from high school in New York, and was pursuing his love of aviation at the Casey Jones School of Aeronautic Mechanics at Mitchell Field, N.Y., when World War II broke out. He immediately joined the Army Air Corps, and was assigned to cadet training at St. Vincent College, Latrobe, which is where he met his wife, Jane. After receiving his commission as a pilot, he was assigned to the 15th AAF at Guilia Field, Italy, and served with the 459th bomb group, 758thsq. from August of 1944-April of 1945. Bernie completed 35 combat missions flying a B24 Liberator over Germany, Italy, the Balkans and Po Valley, once being shot down and evading capture with the help of the Yugoslavian partisans. This made him an honorary member of the "caterpillar" and "winged-boot" club. He was awarded the Air Medal with 3OLC, 7 battle stars, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal and a Certificate of Valor. After the war, Bernie continued his flying career, first with All American Airways, and then as a corporate pilot for Allegeny Ludlum Steel Corp. He received an award from the National Business Pilots Association for flying 1,100,000 with a perfect safety rating. In retirement, he and Jane bought an RV, joined the Family Motorcoach Club of Jeannette, and made many happy memories traveling up and down the East coast with their faithful Scottish Terriers. He loved reading, especially history, and watching any sporting event that involved a Pittsburgh team. He will be remembered always for his dry wit, sense of humor, easy-going nature and love of a good martini, "dry with a twist of lemon". Bernie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Bernard from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral Mass will celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Everyone please go directly to the church. Inurnment with military honors will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Bernie can be made to "America's VetDogs", 371 E. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787, www.vetdogs.org., or a veteran's . Bernard's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 1, 2019