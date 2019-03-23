Bernard J. "Butch" Murphy, 53, of Unity Township, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Aug. 3, 1965, in Latrobe, a son of the late Mary C. (Repko) Murphy. Butch was owner and operator of Bernard J. Murphy Plumbing Services in Greensburg and Glitter Mountain Fireworks Sales in Donegal. He was a member of St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church. Among his favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, skiing, swimming, drinking coffee and watching westerns. He was also a Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast, enjoyed collecting model trains and recently became a coin collector. Butch was a loving husband, father of five, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Dawn M. (Petro) Murphy; children, Ryan M. Petro, Bernard J. "Bernie" Murphy Jr., Rachel L. Murphy, Brianna M. Murphy and Michael S. Murphy; brothers, A. Donald Murphy (Tammy), Ronald S. Murphy, P. Douglas Murphy (Nadine) and Vincent C. Murphy; a special nephew, Ron Murphy Jr.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Jackie Petro; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Saint Benedict Church, 260 Bruno Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019