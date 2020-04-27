|
|
Rev. Bernard L. Murphy, 96, of Westmoreland City, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born March 29, 1924, in New Castle, a son of the late Rev. Jesse C. and Elizabeth (Taylor) Murphy. Rev. Murphy served at Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church for a total of 21 years and had also served several other congregations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Rhode Island. He was a graduate of Norwin High School, Class of 1942, and served in the Army as a surgical technician during World War II in the European Theater. He graduated from Cleveland Bible College in 1954 and was a former Scout leader and Red Cross volunteer, and served as president of the Pocono Mountain Bible Camp for 13 years. He was a longtime member of the Men?s Prayer Fellowship. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Jane L. (Hunt) Murphy, who passed away Sept. 15, 2019, and his siblings, Rev. Elvin S. Murphy, Xelva Cottom, and Eleanor Beck. He is survived by his daughter, Donna M. Porter and her husband Bobby, of Houston, Texas; his grandson, David Porter and his wife Keri; his great-grandchildren, Caden, Caffrey, and Coen Porter; brother-in-law, James L. Hunt and his wife Shirley, of Florida; sister-in-law Estella ?Sally? Vicelli and her husband Bill, of Westmoreland City; also nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be private. Rev. Murphy will be laid to rest next to his wife at Brush Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.