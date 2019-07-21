Bernard L. Paul Jr., 67, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1951 in Latrobe, son of the late Bernard L. "Bun" and Miriam (Ruby) Paul. Prior to his retirement, Bernard worked in financial consulting. He spent most of his career at Kennametal, but also worked for KPMG and Westinghouse. He loved all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially his alma mater, Pitt, football. Bernard always knew something about everything and was known as a history buff. Some of his favorite pastimes included golfing, traveling, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen C. (Caldwell) Paul on May 22, 2018. He is survived by two children, Jennifer L. Mills and her husband, Adam, of Raleigh, N.C., and Kevin L. Paul, of Hong Kong, China; three grandchildren, Hayden, Taylor, and Ashlyn Mills; and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at in Unity Chapel, 114 Chapel Lane, Latrobe, with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Everyone please go directly to Unity Chapel. Private interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 21 to July 23, 2019