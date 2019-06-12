Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Bernard L. Smith Jr.


Bernard L. Smith Jr. Obituary
Bernard L. Smith Jr., 77, of Jeannette, died peacefully Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. He was born July 7, 1941, in Bellefonte, a son of the late Catherine (Scutella) Smith and Bernard L. Smith Sr. Prior to retiring, Bernard was employed by CoGo's as a district manager. He loved spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandchildren. Bernard enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling, and he was a very talented poker player. He was an avid fan of all of the Pittsburgh sports teams. He attended New Life Presbyterian Church, Harrison City. Bernard will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of 40 years, Betty Ann (Pratt) Smith; sons, Brian Smith, of Emporium, Chris Smith and his fiancee, Megan, of Coraopolis, and Justin Smith, of Florida; brother, John Smith (Irene), of St. Mary's; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Bradon, Dustin, Cody, Alex and Kendra; and great-grandchildren, Bentley and Shelby, all of whom he was very proud.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME, 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Bernard will be conducted at noon Friday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernard's memory may be made to . Please write "Bernard L. Smith" on check memo line and mail to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 12 to June 13, 2019
