Bernardine M. (Vimislicky) Pocratsky, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in the comfort of her daughter's home, with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Pocratsky was born Sept. 21, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Anthony and Frances Blaskowsky Vimislicky. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Parish. Bernie was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School. She had various jobs throughout her lifetime. She retired from Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She is survived by her loving family: her children, who are left to cherish her memories, her daughter, Michelle (Stush) Markiewicz, her son, Gary Pocratsky and her daughter-in-law, Angie Pocratsky, all of Mt. Pleasant. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Jessica Snyer, Stacey (Brian) Smith, Jason (Jenn) Markiewicz and Gary Newell; and by her great-grandchildren, Victoria Smith, Mason Snyder and Zoe and Nolan Markiewicz. In addition to her parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Pocratsky, in 2009; her son, Terry Pocratsky, in 2020; her brother, Gary Vimislicky; and by her infant sisters, Juanita and twins, Marlene and Darlene. Honoring Bernie's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private graveside inurnment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. The family would like to thank everyone at Medi Home Hospice for all their compassion and care. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
.