Bernardine Shopsky

Bernardine (Lesko) Shopsky, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and inspiration, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, July 24, 2020. Her last weeks were spent surrounded by her loving family, friends and doting dachshunds. She dedicated her life to serving her community, bringing love and laughter to the lives of all who knew her. Over the years, she was a dedicated volunteer at the Norvelt polls each election, an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, as well as Mothers' Club, the Mt. Pleasant Garden Club, and the St. Paul Hilltop Quilters. A magnificent homemaker, she was skilled in all manner of handcrafting. She enjoyed quilting, crochet, knitting, painting and many forms of needlework. She loved spending her weekends "Up North," cruising on the boat, watching movies, and telling ghost stories around the campfire. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William; and her son, William Shopsky Jr. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Lesko; sons, Bruce and Brian; daughter-in-law, Patricia (Daniel) Wolfe; grandchildren, Karonia (Joshua) Morrison, Janna (Chris) Ashton, Corey (Julian) May and Wyatt (Amber) Hull; her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, William and Levi; and all the friends, cousins, nieces and nephews she collected along the way and welcomed as her own. We are grateful for the care and kindness shown to her by the Excela Health homecare and hospice staff. All are welcome and encouraged to join us in celebrating her life from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at HOFFER FUNERAL HOME in Novelt. The Rev. Sam Scheiderer will preside over services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, also at Hoffer's. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park, Greensburg.



