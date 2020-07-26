1/
Bernardine Shopsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernardine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernardine (Lesko) Shopsky, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and inspiration, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, July 24, 2020. Her last weeks were spent surrounded by her loving family, friends and doting dachshunds. She dedicated her life to serving her community, bringing love and laughter to the lives of all who knew her. Over the years, she was a dedicated volunteer at the Norvelt polls each election, an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, as well as Mothers' Club, the Mt. Pleasant Garden Club, and the St. Paul Hilltop Quilters. A magnificent homemaker, she was skilled in all manner of handcrafting. She enjoyed quilting, crochet, knitting, painting and many forms of needlework. She loved spending her weekends "Up North," cruising on the boat, watching movies, and telling ghost stories around the campfire. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William; and her son, William Shopsky Jr. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Lesko; sons, Bruce and Brian; daughter-in-law, Patricia (Daniel) Wolfe; grandchildren, Karonia (Joshua) Morrison, Janna (Chris) Ashton, Corey (Julian) May and Wyatt (Amber) Hull; her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, William and Levi; and all the friends, cousins, nieces and nephews she collected along the way and welcomed as her own. We are grateful for the care and kindness shown to her by the Excela Health homecare and hospice staff. All are welcome and encouraged to join us in celebrating her life from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at HOFFER FUNERAL HOME in Novelt. The Rev. Sam Scheiderer will preside over services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, also at Hoffer's. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park, Greensburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved