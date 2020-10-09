Bernhard M. Weiss, 47, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital. He was born Jan. 17, 1973, in Brussels, Belgium, son of Ernst H. Weiss and the late Sigrid Swital Weiss. He was a 1991 graduate of Franklin Regional High School and went on to study computer engineering at Penn State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree. He was a quality assurance director for Session M, in Pittsburgh. In addition to his father, Bernie is survived by a sister, Elke Wilhelm; a niece, Kyla Wilhelm, and a nephew, Liam Wilhelm. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct, 16, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing, masks and the indoor limit of 25 people will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
