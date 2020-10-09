1/
Bernhard M. Weiss
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernhard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernhard M. Weiss, 47, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital. He was born Jan. 17, 1973, in Brussels, Belgium, son of Ernst H. Weiss and the late Sigrid Swital Weiss. He was a 1991 graduate of Franklin Regional High School and went on to study computer engineering at Penn State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree. He was a quality assurance director for Session M, in Pittsburgh. In addition to his father, Bernie is survived by a sister, Elke Wilhelm; a niece, Kyla Wilhelm, and a nephew, Liam Wilhelm. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct, 16, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing, masks and the indoor limit of 25 people will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 5, 2020
I still remember the first time I had a chat with Bernie, I was surprised how calm and composed he was. I am going to miss his company and guidance. Rest in peace.
Volodymyr Prysiazhniuk
October 5, 2020
I am going to miss working with him. I learned a lot from him. He will be missed :(
Tanuj Nayanam
October 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
TD
October 4, 2020
I am going to miss the sound of Bernie's calm, soothing voice. Always offering a kind word even if he was having a bad day. He was happiest when spending time with his family - he was always so excited for a visit with his Dad, sister, niece and nephew. My heart is broken for all of you.
Cate Whitfield
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved