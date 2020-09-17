Bernice J. Matonic, 79, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in UPMC Hospital, Monroeville. Born March 23, 1941, in Harrison Township, she is the daughter of the late Stanley F. and Nellie A. Poleski White. Bernice enjoyed playing BINGO, trips to the Casino, betting on Draft Kings, playing Scrabble with her best friend, Charlotte, watching all sporting events on TV and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Kenneth A. "Roush" Matonic, of Vandergrift; two sons, Richard Matonic, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Robert Matonic, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; two daughters, Renee Matonic (Michael Dolecki), of Hamilton, Mont., and Robin Lambermont (T.J. Kowalczyk), of Saltsburg; three grandchildren, Adam Matonic and Brittany and Bowen Lambermont; three brothers, Steve (Nancy) Waitkus, of Florida, Richard (Annabelle) Waitkus, of Vandergrift, and Joseph (Kathleen) Waitkus, of Fairmont, W.Va.; and a sister-in-law, Fran Sorg, of Verona. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley "Stush" Waitkus. At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE- KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us http://www.dunmirekerr.com
.