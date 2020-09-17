1/1
Bernice J. Matonic
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice J. Matonic, 79, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in UPMC Hospital, Monroeville. Born March 23, 1941, in Harrison Township, she is the daughter of the late Stanley F. and Nellie A. Poleski White. Bernice enjoyed playing BINGO, trips to the Casino, betting on Draft Kings, playing Scrabble with her best friend, Charlotte, watching all sporting events on TV and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Kenneth A. "Roush" Matonic, of Vandergrift; two sons, Richard Matonic, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Robert Matonic, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; two daughters, Renee Matonic (Michael Dolecki), of Hamilton, Mont., and Robin Lambermont (T.J. Kowalczyk), of Saltsburg; three grandchildren, Adam Matonic and Brittany and Bowen Lambermont; three brothers, Steve (Nancy) Waitkus, of Florida, Richard (Annabelle) Waitkus, of Vandergrift, and Joseph (Kathleen) Waitkus, of Fairmont, W.Va.; and a sister-in-law, Fran Sorg, of Verona. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley "Stush" Waitkus. At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE- KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us http://www.dunmirekerr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved