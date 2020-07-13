1/
Bernice M. Pushnik
1939 - 2020
Bernice M. Pushnik, 81, of Greensburg, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 13, 1939, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Ethel (Montgomery) Spor. She formerly had been employed in the Seton Hill College laundry and later was a manager of the family-owned Carbon Laundromat. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerome L. Pushnik, on Aug. 17, 2008; two sisters, Ethelreda Brandanio and Theresa J. Loughner; and five brothers, Bernard, Charles, Joseph Robert, John and Thomas Spor. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerome A. Pushnik; her daughter, Catherine Lewis and her husband David, of Greensburg; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Pushnik, of Ruffs Dale; and several nieces. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
JUL
15
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Parish
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
