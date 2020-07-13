Bernice M. Pushnik, 81, of Greensburg, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 13, 1939, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Ethel (Montgomery) Spor. She formerly had been employed in the Seton Hill College laundry and later was a manager of the family-owned Carbon Laundromat. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerome L. Pushnik, on Aug. 17, 2008; two sisters, Ethelreda Brandanio and Theresa J. Loughner; and five brothers, Bernard, Charles, Joseph Robert, John and Thomas Spor. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerome A. Pushnik; her daughter, Catherine Lewis and her husband David, of Greensburg; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Pushnik, of Ruffs Dale; and several nieces. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. www.bachafh.com
