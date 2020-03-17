Home

Bernice S. Ryan


1928 - 2020
Bernice S. Ryan Obituary
Bernice S. Ryan, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Elizabeth Seton Memory Care. She was born June 23, 1928, in Chalfant, Borough, a daughter of the late Andrew and Katherine Delle Karth. Bernice was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Hunitingdon. She enjoyed baking, needlework, ceramics and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Elaine Lane; two brothers, William and Edward Soltis; and two sisters, Florence Wilson and Mildred Speer. She is survived by her son, William (Tracie); her daughter, Pat Lutz (Frank); eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Charity, Seton Hill. www.shirleyfuneralhomem.com.
