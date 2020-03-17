|
Bernice S. Ryan, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Elizabeth Seton Memory Care. She was born June 23, 1928, in Chalfant, Borough, a daughter of the late Andrew and Katherine Delle Karth. Bernice was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Hunitingdon. She enjoyed baking, needlework, ceramics and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Elaine Lane; two brothers, William and Edward Soltis; and two sisters, Florence Wilson and Mildred Speer. She is survived by her son, William (Tracie); her daughter, Pat Lutz (Frank); eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Charity, Seton Hill. www.shirleyfuneralhomem.com.