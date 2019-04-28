Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Bernice Stewart Obituary
Bernice "Bernie" (Yanovich, Marshall) Stewart, 85, formerly of North Braddock, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones. The daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Pokrzywinski) Yanovich, Bernie was a dedicated wife, mom and grandmother. She loved to cook, play bingo, dance, and do crafts and crossword puzzles. But most of all, she loved being with her family and friends. Anyone who knew her was touched by her contagious joy, love and laughter. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Yanovich; and brother, Tom Yanovich. Bernie is survived by her husband, Ed Stewart; her children, Charles "Chuckie" Marshall (JoAnn), MaryAnn Skinta (Joseph), Carol Webb (John), Debbie Dobrinich (Mike), and Helen Baker; her 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Robert and Ronald Yanovich; as well as nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor John Webb officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery, Braddock Hills.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
