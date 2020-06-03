Bertha A. Krisantz
1931 - 2020-06-02
Bertha A. Krisantz, 89, of Trafford, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Woodhaven Care Center, Monroeville. Bertha was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Trafford and was the daughter of the late Charles and Ann (Turchan) Lawrence. Bertha was a member of St. Regis Church, was involved with the sleeping bag ministry at the church in Trafford, and she was an avid bingo player. She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. "Bucky" Krisantz. Bertha is survived by her children, Donna Mignogna (Charles), Veronica Wersing (Paul), Bernadette Arnold (Marty), George "Gus" Krisantz Jr. (Gaye) and John Krisantz (Karen); her grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Nicole, Aaron, Chris and Nick; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
