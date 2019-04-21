Bertha B. Vint, 90, of Murrysville, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born May 6, 1928, in Ligonier, daughter of the late George and Catheryn Carns Barron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul C. Meyers. Bertha was a member of the Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. She was a past Worthy Matron in 1982 and 1985 with the Eastern Star and loved to square dance. Bertha's favorite hobby was playing duplicate bridge with her many friends. She is survived by her second husband, David Vint Jr.; her three children, Paula Rabinowitz, of Stow, Ohio, Alan George Meyers, of Cherry Tree, Pa., and Karen Elizabeth Meyers, of Columbia, Md.; grandchildren, David and Aaron Rabinowitz; three stepchildren, David H. Vint III, Jeffery Vint and Michael (Angela) Vint; and a step-granddaughter, Jessica (Jordan) Reinert.

Visitation with Bertha's family will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, where a memorial service will be held at noon with the Rev. Marnie Silbert officiating. HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Newslonsburg Presbyterian Church, 4600 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, or Hudson Special Olympics, PO Box 1141, Hudson, OH 44236, in Bertha's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.